WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

