WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,554 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.08 per share, with a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,674.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and sold 12,619,723 shares valued at $324,638,402. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

