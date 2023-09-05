14,842 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

