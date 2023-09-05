WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,276 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,469,316 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $248,077,000 after purchasing an additional 998,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,010,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

