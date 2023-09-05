American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 176.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE AAT opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

