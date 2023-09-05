WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,919 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,919 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

