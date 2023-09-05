RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.83.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

