WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.