WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

