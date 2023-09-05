WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,926,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $2,678,251. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of SEAS opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
