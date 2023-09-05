Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 344.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,988.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $223,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

