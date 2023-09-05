Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

