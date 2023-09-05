Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.5 %

CMG stock opened at C$8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.96. The company has a market cap of C$719.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

