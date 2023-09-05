Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 702 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,999,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Cognex



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

