Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 647 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after buying an additional 1,482,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

