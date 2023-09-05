Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $622,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRK opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

