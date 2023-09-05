Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 6,414 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

