Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 931 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 0.4 %

UGI opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -22.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

