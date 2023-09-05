Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $561,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,778 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

