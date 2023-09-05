ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

