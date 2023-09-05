Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,219 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1,054.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

