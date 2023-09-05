Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aramark were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aramark by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

