Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

TXT stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

