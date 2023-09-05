Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 978.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

