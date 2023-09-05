Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Outperform

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

