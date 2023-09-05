Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Movado Group last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Movado Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

