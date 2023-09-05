Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

