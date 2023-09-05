Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

