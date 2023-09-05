Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.