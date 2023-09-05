Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 972,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

