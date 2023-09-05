Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

