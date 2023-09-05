Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.