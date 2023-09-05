Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
Shares of Melco International Development stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
Melco International Development Company Profile
