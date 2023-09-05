Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.84) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
