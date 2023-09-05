Rent the Runway’s (RENT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 over the last ninety days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

