Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Financial Comparison

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators -0.77% 3.24% 0.26% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and The Seibels Bruce Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 0.86 -$2.60 million ($0.27) -108.03 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

