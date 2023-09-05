Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $533,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.