Analyzing Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) & Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Longeveron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group $50.14 million 3.59 -$42.30 million N/A N/A Longeveron $1.22 million 45.81 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -2.78

Longeveron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mereo BioPharma Group and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Longeveron has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 373.48%. Given Longeveron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron is more favorable than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Longeveron -2,265.19% -109.93% -82.53%

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Longeveron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.