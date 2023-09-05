Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.4 %
Lancaster Colony stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $149.76 and a 1-year high of $220.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
