Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) vs. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 3.89 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A SPS Commerce $450.88 million 14.72 $55.13 million $1.66 109.06

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -156.67% -13.14% -11.91% SPS Commerce 12.53% 12.55% 10.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Livento Group and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPS Commerce 0 2 3 0 2.60

SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $182.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Livento Group.

Risk and Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Livento Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

