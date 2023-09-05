Contrasting Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) and Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and Guangshen Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 3.20% 7.20% 1.03% Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trinity Industries and Guangshen Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 Guangshen Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Industries currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

82.2% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Guangshen Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Industries and Guangshen Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $1.98 billion 1.06 $60.10 million $0.94 27.18 Guangshen Railway N/A N/A N/A $0.13 1.75

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway. Guangshen Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Guangshen Railway on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 108,440 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. The company's freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargos, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargos. It also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, the company is involved in the train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, it offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

