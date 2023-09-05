Comparing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 6.36% 1.39% 0.60% Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Douglas Emmett pays out 230.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Douglas Emmett and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 3 4 3 0 2.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.84 $97.14 million $0.33 42.52 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.22 $1.09 million $0.08 24.38

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

