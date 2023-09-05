Critical Contrast: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.36% 47.22% 9.75% Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.79 $981.90 million $8.00 19.45 Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 0.55 -$3.49 million ($0.42) -0.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Darden Restaurants and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 15 0 2.75 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $168.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Yoshiharu Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

