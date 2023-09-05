Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Saturday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

ESEA opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euroseas will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $274,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

