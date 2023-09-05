Critical Survey: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.66 $50.68 million $0.72 10.19 Futu $975.97 million 9.77 $375.18 million $3.65 17.37

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WisdomTree and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% Futu 43.70% 18.79% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WisdomTree and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Futu 2 1 4 0 2.29

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Futu has a consensus target price of $51.11, suggesting a potential downside of 19.37%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Futu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Futu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Futu beats WisdomTree on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms. The company also provides financial information and online community services; online wealth management services under the brand of Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

