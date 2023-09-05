Financial Contrast: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ladder Capital pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 243.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.56 $142.22 million $1.12 9.82 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.96 $48.32 million $0.46 74.11

Ladder Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 24.43% 9.31% 2.44% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.16% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2023, PECO managed 294 shopping centers, including 274 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.