Head to Head Survey: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zhihu and Boatim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Boatim.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -23.03% -16.66% -12.14% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Zhihu and Boatim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.7% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhihu and Boatim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 1.27 -$229.25 million ($0.21) -5.05 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00

Boatim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boatim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zhihu beats Boatim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

