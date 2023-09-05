Reviewing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -7.15 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.59 billion $63.55 million 70.36

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evolv Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2017 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

