Head-To-Head Contrast: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $890,000.00 270.97 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.35 SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.20) -10.90

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51% SES AI N/A -17.11% -15.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ESS Tech and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 110.32%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

SES AI beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

