Head-To-Head Analysis: Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -89.49% -12.36% -5.69% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 3 0 2.60 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Akanda.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.22 -$245.47 million ($6.11) -0.24 Akanda $2.62 million 0.68 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Summary

Akanda beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

