Semantix (STIX) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 296 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -35.53% -118.36% -8.01%

Volatility and Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semantix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.31 Semantix Competitors $416.30 million -$9.35 million 861.78

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Semantix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 369 1523 3597 24 2.59

Semantix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

